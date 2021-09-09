Hartlepool United will allow players to leave the club on loan to non-league.

Hartlepool United are willing to allow some fringe players to go and get some game time, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Jake Lawlor has been mentioned in the report as a player who could potentially head out the exit door.

He only joined the Pools this summer but hasn’t made the bench for the past three games.

Could Darlington rekindle interest?

The Hartlepool Mail say Darlington have previously been interested in him.

They play their football in the National League North and it will be interesting to see if they try and land him now.

The experienced defender spent time on trial with Hartlepool over the summer before they decided to hand him a deal.

Lawlor, who is 30-years-old, found himself as a free agent following his release by Harrogate Town at the end of last season.

Career to date

The Yorkshireman spent time in the academy at Manchester United as a youngster but had to drop into non-league.

He spent five years with Guiseley from 2013 to 2018, part of which he spent on loan with Fylde before moving to Wrexham.

Lawlor was a key player during his time in Wales and played 76 times before earning a move to the Football League with Harrogate for the first time in his career last summer.