Sheffield United have sealed the signing of Grimsby Town prodigy Joe Starbuck, it has been confirmed.

The Blades have added Starbuck to their youth setup, bringing him in from National League side Grimsby Town.

Starbuck’s move to Bramall Lane was confirmed on Wednesday, with the Mariners announcing his move on their official club website.

Details of the 19-year-old’s deal with Sheffield United has not been revealed, but he will link up with Paul Heckingbottom’s U23s side with a view to breaking into the Slavisa Jokanovic’s senior side.

Having made his breakthrough into Grimsby’s senior side last season, Starbuck will now be hoping to continue his development and take his game to the next level with the Championship outfit.

Breakthrough at Blundell Park

Starbuck, who can play as a central midfielder, right-midfielder or right-back, made his first-team debut for Grimsby back in 2019.

The majority of his action for the side came last season, making eight appearances as the Mariners were relegated from League Two. Only two of those outings were starts, but he found game time with their U23s, a side he was the captain of.

First-team chances at Bramall Lane?

If Starbuck can prove himself with the club’s U23s, then there should be no reason as to why he can’t break into Jokanovic’s senior plans.

The Sheffield United boss has shown a willingness to include young talents in his first-team this season, with young defender Kacper Lopata tipped for a senior role with the club after his outing in the Carabao Cup against Carlisle United.

Fellow youngsters Zak Brunt and Kyron Gordon have also featured in the Carabao Cup.