Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he has tried to sign Bolton Wanderers striker Eoin Doyle in the past.

Speaking on his ‘Hard Truth’ Podcast (as per Peterborough Telegraph), the experienced striker was on his radar when Steve Evans was in charge at London Road.

The Posh were keen to strike a deal with the Irishman but his wage demands were too high for the club at the time.

Peterborough ended up moving on to other targets and now find themselves back in the Championship.

Doyle previously on radar

MacAnthony has said: “I get on great with Steve (Evans) now. But he could annoy me because he was always giving interviews and saying ‘the chairman knows I want one more player’.

“He wanted Eoin Doyle, but the player wanted £6k a week for three years and he was already 30.” Where is he now?

Doyle, who is now 33-years-old, is a key player for Bolton in League One.

He joined the Trotters last year and scored 19 goals in all competitions to help them gain promotion from League Two under Ian Evatt last term.

The forward had fired 25 goals for Swindon Town in the campaign before to earn his move to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Proven goal scorer

Doyle has also played for the likes of Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Portsmouth, Oldham Athletic and Bradford City in the past.

He has scored 184 goals in 552 games altogether in his career so far.

It has turned out Peterborough looked at signing him a few years but nothing materialised in the end.