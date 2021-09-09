Sheffield Wednesday attacker Charles Hagan is poised to join Hampton and Richmond Borough on loan, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are giving the youngster the green light to head away on loan to get some first-team experience.

Hagan, who is 19-years-old, is expected to link up with Hampton and Richmond until January in the National League South.

He was linked with a few Football League clubs before the end of the transfer window last week.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper saw loan move to Guiseley fall through last month

EFL interest

Sutton United, Scunthorpe United and Harrogate Town were keen, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

National League side Aldershot Town were also mentioned as a potential destination for the highly-rated attacker.

However, he is now dropping into the sixth tier to get some game time under his belt.

Hagan was due to leave Sheffield Wednesday this past summer as his previous contract expired at the end of June. However, Darren Moore’s side were able to tie him down to a new deal in the end.

Read: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man finds new club

Career so far

Hagan started his career on the books at Chelsea but moved to Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.

The forward has since been a key player for the Owls at youth levels and made his first and only first-team appearance for the League One club last year in a cup game against Fulham.

That is his first and only senior appearance to date and a loan move to Hampton and Richmond Borough beckons now.