Charlton Athletic should consider loaning out Ben Dempsey again.

Charlton Athletic have an abundance of options in central midfielder and his chances of breaking into their first-team are slim right now.

The recent addition of Harry Arter pushes the youngster another place down the pecking order too.

Dempsey, who is 21-years-old, is a key player for the Under-23s and played last week for the senior side in the EFL Trophy win over Crawley Town for 26 minutes.

Needs regular football

However, he needs to be playing regular first-team football at this stage of his career and the Addicks should give him the green light to head away again.

The youngster has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and signed his first professional contract in 2018.

He has since made eight appearances for the London club but hasn’t quite been able to establish himself in the senior side yet.

Nevertheless, there is still time for him and he could do with getting some more games under his belt.

Previous loans

Dempsey had stints with Kingstonian and Dulwich Hamlet before linking up with Woking last year.

He joined the Surrey side in February 2020 until the end of the 2019/2020 season which was eventually curtailed.

Woking then brought him back last term and he made 32 appearances in all competitions.

Clubs in the National League can loan players whenever and it will be interesting to see if any come in for Dempsey.