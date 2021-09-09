Sunderland have tied up a new deal for Denver Hume.

Sunderland have announced that the defender has penned a fresh contract at the Stadium of Light, as per their official club website this morning.

Hume, who is 23-years-old, has committed his future to the League One side until 2023, with the option of a further 12 months after that.

The left-back saw his previous deal expire at the end of June and has since been a free agent.

He’s back

However, Sunderland have now brought him back into the fold after an uncertain past few months.

The Black Cats have signed full-backs Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin in the transfer window meaning Hume has some competition to get past first if he is to retake his spot.

He has said: “I’m pleased to have signed a new deal after a long summer and now my focus is on working hard and getting back to full fitness. I feel in good shape and I’ve been back out on the grass for a while now, so it’s just about getting that match fitness under my belt and kicking on from there.”

Career to date