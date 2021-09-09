Wigan Athletic should consider loaning out Luke Robinson after signing Joe Bennett.

Wigan Athletic swooped to sign Bennett on a free transfer on deadline day to bolster their defensive department.

The ex-Cardiff City man is expected to compete with Tom Pearce for the left-back spot which pushes Robinson a place down the pecking order.

Leam Richardson should look to loan him out to get game time under his belt.

Opportunities could dry up

Robinson, who is 19-years-old, has made three appearances in all competitions so far this season but could see him opportunities dry up now.

The youngster enjoyed last season and went on to play 18 times for the Latics to help them survive in League One.

Career to date

The Birkenhead-born man played for Hoylake and Wrexham before Wigan snapped him up in 2018.

He has spent the past few years on the books at the DW Stadium and has risen into their first-team picture.

The defender has also become a youth international for Scotland.

What now?

Wigan have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out or keep him.

Bennett’s addition means they have the back-up at left-back now to allow him to head away and gain some experience.

Clubs in the National League are able to bring players in right now and it will be interesting to see if Robinson goes anywhere.