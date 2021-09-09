Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has had a mixed start to the campaign, but former Boro goalkeeper and pundit Mark Crossley talked up his importance in an exclusive interview with The Transfer Tavern.

Middlesbrough currently sit in 13th place in the Championship table with one win, three draws and a loss to their name. Their one defeat came at the hands of Queens Park Rangers, with captain Jonny Howson coming under fire from many supporters after a less than satisfactory performance.

Plenty of fans claimed Howson was ‘awful’ or ‘past it’. Yet ex-Boro ‘keeper Mark Crossley has jumped to the midfielder’s defence.

“He is really, really important. Keep him fit, he’s got lots and lots of experience,” he said.

“I really like him, he’s one of these players that I think any Championship manager would have him in his squad.

“Not necessarily in his team but in his squad because he leads by example, being a good pro, he likes to put his foot in, he’s had a good career, and I think Neil Warnock likes that type of player.”

Howson moved to the Riverside back in 2017 from Norwich City. During his time on Teesside he has played 186 games in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering 15 assists.

Thoughts

Warnock certainly does like that type of player and Howson starting all but one of Middlesbrough’s games so far this season is testament to that.

James Lea Siliki’s arrival from Rennes and Sam Morsy’s move to Ipswich may prompt a reshuffle in midfield, but, QPR aside, Howson looks to be a dependable option and should continue in the starting eleven most games.

Paddy McNair, Siliki, Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks and Martin Payero are all competing for places in midfield along with Howson and Warnock does have plenty of options. Yet Crossley is right in that he is really, really important to how Warnock and to how Middlesbrough want to play.

Howson will be expected to keep his place in the Boro midfield when they take on Coventry City away on Saturday afternoon.