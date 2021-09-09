Free agent striker Facundo Ferreyra is expected to join Chilean side Colo Colo, after reports linked him with a move to Nottingham Forest.

Ferreyra, 30, is a free agent following release from Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

The former Newcastle United man has been linked with a surprise return to England with Nottingham Forest but now, a report from Chilean outlet La Tercera (via Nottinghamshire Live) suggests that Ferreyra is on the verge of signing for Chilean side Colo Colo, on a one-year contract worth a reported $500,000.

For Forest, it’s another blow in the transfer marker after a slow summer for Chris Hughton’s side.

They made a few keen signings in the likes of Philip Zinckernagel and Braian Ojeda but remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table after a torrid start to the campaign.

The Reds have claimed just one point from their opening five games of the season. Hughton looks to be right up against it now and could only have the next few games to salvage his tenure, with fixtures against Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town coming up.

Forest have scored four goals in their opening five games so far this season. They didn’t have much of a goal-threat last season and the same could be said for this season so far, with the likes of Lewis Grabban yet to get his first of the campaign.

Other names like Lyle Taylor and Brennan Johnson will really need to step up to the plate this season to give Forest a fighting chance of Championship survival, especially with the club looking likely to miss out on Ferreyra.

Forest resume their season at home to Cardiff on Sunday.