Derby County have released their third kit this morning, and to many mixed reviews.

The club’s kit is manufactured by Umbro. A brand which is making its way back into football after a dormant spell on the shelves of Sports Direct has produced some nice kits of late, but their recent third kit for the Rams has split opinion.

That might be mitigated by the general mood among Derby supporters though – their club continues to wade through turmoil off the pitch, with reports on Wednesday night suggesting that a points deduction is on the horizon.

Wayne Rooney’s side have enjoyed a decent start to the new Championship season having so far claimed six points from their opening five games of the season, but a points penalty would thrust their season into huge doubt.

Nevertheless, their new third kit divides opinion – see what these Derby County fans on Twitter have said about it this morning:

Umbro kits have been poor generally for us, this is a bit meh too. — James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) September 9, 2021

That beats the blue one in my own opinion, all 3 shirts are nice this season, we usually have one that underwhelms — Daniel Blaydon (@BlaydonDaniel) September 9, 2021

Hmmmm..jury's out on this….May look better on but I.m on the fence ..could of done a bit more with it considering the look of the blue & black training top ..I.ll pop n av a butchers though — mickymoo dcfc (@michaelbates8) September 9, 2021

Nice 🔥🐑❤️🖤 — Jane 🖤🐑 (@JaneJac54550719) September 9, 2021

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ awful — Liam (@LWTS96) September 9, 2021

I don't hate it but it's not what a third kit should be. This is way too plain and boring. — L (@LLJM__) September 9, 2021