Real Madrid are the latest team to be linked with Fulham wonder kid Fabio Carvalho, as per Daily Mail.

Carvalho, 19, has enjoyed a stunning start to the new Championship season with Fulham. The Englishman is a product of the club’s youth academy and made his league debut in the Premier League last season.

He featured four times towards the end of the campaign and scored one goal, having since netted three times and grabbing one assists in five Championship outings so far this season.

He’s in the final year of his Craven Cottage contract though, and has already rejected one offer of a new deal from the club.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is keen to tie down his future having already seen links to the likes of Leeds United and West Ham crop up, with Barcelona having also shown an interest.

Now though, Real Madrid have joined the race to sign the attacking midfielder – but what can fans expect from him should he move to Spain?

Here’s a short highlights video of his Fulham career to date, including his season so far in the English second-tier: