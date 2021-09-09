Blackburn Rovers defender Dan Pike is wanted by AFC Fylde, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out or not.

Pike, who is 19-years-old, could benefit from getting some first-team experience under his belt this season.

AFC Fylde are keen to lure him to the National League North which would be an opportunity for him to get some regular game time.

Academy graduate

Pike is a product of the Blackburn academy having risen up through the ranks of the Lancashire side.

He has been a key player for their youth teams over recent years and could be seen as someone to break into their first-team down the line.

Pike burst into the Under-18s a few years ago and went on to play 55 games at that level in all competitions.

He then progressed into the Under-23s and has made a total of 27 appearances for them to date, chipping in with a few assists from defence.

Wanted man

Fylde play their football in the National League North and are managed by former Morecambe boss Jim Bentley.

They have made a great start to the new season and have won four games out of the opening five to take them top of the league after the first month.

However, the Coasters are interested in loaning Pike to further boost their ranks.

They have ex-Bolton Wanderers attacker Stephen Dobbie playing for them these days, as well as former Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley midfielder Luke Joyce.