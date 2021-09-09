Millwall’s Mahlon Romeo has spoken out about his decision to join Portsmouth on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Romeo, 25, joined Portsmouth on loan from Millwall late last month.

He made his debut for the club in the 5-3 defeat at AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy this week, having featured twice for Millwall in the start of this current Championship campaign.

But the right-back had started to fall down the pecking after after several years as the Lions’ first-choice right-back, and speaking to Hampshire Live about his decision to join Pompey, he said:

“It was a tough decision, I’m not going to lie. I loved my time at Millwall but football is football. All good things come to an end so it was time for me to move on.

“I spoke to Willo [Shaun Williams] beforehand and Tunni [Ryan Tunnicliffe] and obviously Jed [Wallace] put in a good word. They did sell it.”

Jed Wallace began his career with Portsmouth. The now 27-year-old burst onto the scene during the 2014/15 campaign where he scored 14 gals in 44 League Two appearances before signing for Wolves, and later Millwall.

Shaun Williams meanwhile made the witch from Millwall to Portsmouth in the summer as well, and he’s since featured four times in League One for Danny Cowley’s side, with Ryan Tunnicliffe joining from Luton Town.

Romeo is another keen addition for Pompey who look good to challenge for promotion into the Championship this season, after a nine-year hiatus.

Cowley’s side sit in 6th-place of the League One table with a trip to MK Dons next on their agenda.