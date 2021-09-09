Hartlepool United are eyeing a couple more free agent additions.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has said that they are hoping to get some more business done, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Dave Challinor has identified a couple of free agents he would like to bring in.

The Pools have made a solid start to life back in the Football League but may feel they are still one or two players short.

Chairman’s quotes…

Singh has said: “There’s one or two players mentioned.

“I spoke with Dave and he’s got a couple of lads he’d like to bring in and then I’ve got somebody who’s looking at the players who would be available as a free agent so hopefully, between the two or three of us, that we can get somebody in that will hopefully give us that final piece of the jigsaw.”

Hartlepool have lost striker Tyler Burey to injury and might need to delve into the free agent market to acquire a striker now.

Busy summer…

It was a busy past summer for the North East following their promotion from the National League.

They managed to bring in 11 new signings to bolster their ranks.

Hartlepool have won all three of their home games in League Two so far this term.

What next?

The Pools will be eager to bounce back from their defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park last time out at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Joey Barton’s got their first win of the season against Crawley Town last weekend.