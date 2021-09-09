Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton is set to undergo surgery, as per the club’s official website.

Hamilton, 26, requires surgery to remove a screw from his foot. The midfielder broke his metatarsal in March this year and now faces a significant period of time on the sidelines.

Blackpool reported the news on their official club website, going on to mention how Hamilton has been left out of the Seasiders’ initial 25-man squad list submitted to the EFL, despite having featured four times in the Championship so far this term.

Another absentee for Neil Critchley’s side is striker Gary Madine.

The 31-year-old is yet to make his first appearance of this season having undergone surgery on a hamstring injury over the summer.

Madine, formerly of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Cardiff City and Sheffield United scored four goals in 24 League One appearances for Blackpool last season.

Blackpool have undoubtedly struggled since their promotion from League One last season.

After the opening five games of the season they sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table having claimed just two points, scoring four goals and conceding eight.

They’ve had a tough run of games to open their season though – Blackpool have faced all of Bristol City, Cardiff City, Coventry City, Bournemouth and Millwall.

Things don’t seem to be getting any easier either – next up they face table-toppers Fulham this weekend before facing Huddersfield Town who’ve enjoyed a fine start to the season, before a trip to Middlesbrough.

Critchley will be hoping that the likes of Hamilton and Madine can make a quick recovery as to give him as much depth as possible, with a long old Championships season ahead for the Seasiders.