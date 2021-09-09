Doncaster Rovers are fully behind Richie Wellens despite a tough start to the season.

Doncaster Rovers CEO Gavin Baldwin sees him as a long-term manager for the club, as per an interview with the Doncaster Free Press.

Wellens, who is 41-years-old, made the move to the League One side over the summer to become Darren Moore’s permanent replacement.

He is a player their fans knew well from his two spells as a player at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Wellens is yet to win since his return as manager to Donny and his side are bottom of the league after the first month of the season.

‘Popular with the players’…

Nevertheless, he has the backing of Baldwin: “Yes. Definitely. You would hope that Richie would go on to manage for a long time at the top level. But you’d also hope that he’s here for five years first.

“The players love his sessions. They keep using the words that he’s a footballers’ manager. He loves getting out on the grass and he loves what he does so he’s really popular with the players.” He added: “But also, he’s very shrewd how he operates. He won’t bring players in that if it didn’t work out he wouldn’t be able to move out either on loan or whatever, so he can put money back into the club to bring people in. He’s got very clear ideas of how to operate off the field.”

Summer business

Tommy Rowe, Ro-Shaun Williams, Jordy Hiwula, Ben Close, Matt Smith, Dan Gardner, Kyle Knoyle, Ethan Galbraith, Pontus Dahlberg, Tiago Cukur and Aidan Barlow came through the door over the summer.

The new signings have taken a while to gel together and Doncaster will be looking for their first win on Saturday against Wigan Athletic.

Wellens’ experience

He got his first managerial role at Oldham Athletic before moving on to Swindon Town.

Wellens guided the Robins to promotion from League Two during his time there before leaving for Salford City last year.

His time with the Ammies didn’t work out and he has a point to prove with Doncaster now.