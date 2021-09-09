Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane says the new signings have settled in well.

Wigan Athletic brought in Jason Kerr, Joe Bennett and Curtis Tilt on deadline day.

The trio have been training with the Latics this past week.

Leam Richardson’s side have plenty of competition for places now after a hectic past transfer window.

‘Strong squad’…

Keane has delivered his verdict on the new additions, as per the club’s official website:



“They’ve settled in really well. It’s been great to see some new faces, and I think you can see that we’re gathering a strong squad that’s going to be competitive.

“We touched on it ourselves [the competitiveness we have in the squad] in terms of fighting for places and when we’re in the team, doing everything we can to stay in it. That’s what you need, a healthy squad.”

He added: “Training has been really bright, and everyone has been working hard.

“The manager has touched on in recent weeks that they were hoping to get a few more faces through the door, and we’ve managed to do that, so it’s been pleasing for us all because that’s what we want to see.”

The new boys

Kerr has signed for Wigan from St Johnstone after helping his former side win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

He is a highly-rated defender and gives the ‘Tics more competition and depth at the back.

Bennett was released by Cardiff City at the end of last term and has spent the past few months as a free agent.

Wigan have now swooped in and his experience will come in handy.

Tilt is a player Richardson’s side know all about and he has moved to the DW Stadium for a third loan move now.