Former QPR defender Steven Caulker has joined a new club.

The ex-Football League centre-back has signed for Gaziantep FK on loan from Fenerbahce (see tweet below).

Caulker, who is 29-years-old, only joined Fenerbahce earlier this summer.

However, the Turkish Super Lig giants have given him the green light to head out the exit door.

Early career

Caulker started out at Tottenham Hotspur and played 29 games for their first-team and also had loan spells at Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Swansea City.

Cardiff City then signed him on a permanent deal in 2013 and he went on to play 39 times for the Welsh side in the Premier League, chipping in with five goals.

QPR spell

QPR swooped to sign him following Cardiff’s relegation to the Championship and he went on to spend three years on the books with the Hoops.

The once-capped England international made 54 appearances for the R’s altogether and also had loan spells away at Southampton and Liverpool.

Recent stints

Caulker left QPR in 2018 and played in Scotland for Dundee before making the move over to Turkey to join Alanyaspor.

New club

He has linked up with Gaziantep now and they finished 9th last term in the Turkish top flight.

Former Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji plays for them, as does ex-Wigan Athletic and Hull City striker Nouha Dicko.