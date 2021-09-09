Fleetwood Town are believed to have rejected bids from Southampton and Burnley for defender James Hill last month.

Rangers also had an offer knocked back along with the Premier League duo, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Hill, who is 19-years-old, is a man in-demand and Fleetwood face a real battle to keep hold of him in the future.

He only has a year left on his contract with the League One side.

Owner’s comments…

Fleetwood owner, Andy Pilley, has said:

“There were two Premier League clubs who made bids for James and there was also a bid from the Scottish Premiership. I wouldn’t like to say who the clubs were, but unfortunately the bids weren’t of sufficient numbers for us to trade in.”

“We’re quite relaxed about his situation. It might be that he goes in January, but he’s going to go at the end of the season unless he signs a new contract.”

Career so far

Hill’s father, Matt, was a footballer for the likes of Bristol City, Sheffield United and Tranmere Rovers.

The youngster has been on the books at Fleetwood for his whole career to date and made his senior debut in 2018 in an EFL Trophy game at the age of just 16.

He became a first-team regular last season and went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions.

What next?

Hill is attracting top flight interest and Burnley, Southampton and Rangers have all seen bids rejected recently.

He is in the final 12 months of his deal and Fleetwood won’t want to lose him for nothing.

It will be interesting if anything remerges in January.