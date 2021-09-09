Blackburn Rovers attacker Connor McBride is under consideration for a temporary loan move, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers planned to loan him out to a League Two club on deadline day.

However, he saw a proposed switch fall through and remains at Ewood Park for now.

Oxford United, Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United were said to be keen on him, according to The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 60).

National League switch?

McBride, who is 20-years-old, can no longer move to a Football League club until January.

He can drop into the National League though as clubs at that level can acquire players whenever.

Blackburn could give him the green light to depart to go and get some first-team experience under his belt.

Bright future

McBride joined Blackburn from Celtic last year and is being tipped for a bright future at Ewood Park.

The attacker scored 12 goals for Rovers’ Under-23s side last season.

He has also played for Falkirk and Stenhousemuir in the past.



What now?

It will be interesting to see what Tony Mowbray’s side decide to do with him.

There is no doubt that he will score goals for their Under-23s side like last term but he may well develop more playing senior football.

McBride would be a useful addition to a side in the National League should he become available.