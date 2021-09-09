Bristol Rovers could loan out some more players, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers sent Zain Walker to National League side King’s Lynn Town yesterday.

He may not be the only youngster heading out the exit door with Bristol Live suggesting a few more could follow suit.

Here are four names mentioned in the report-

Jed Ward

The young goalkeeper has been on the books of Bristol Rovers since the age of eight and has risen up through their youth ranks.

He could benefit from going out on loan for the first time to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Pablo Martinez

He spent time on loan at Oxford City last season and made 12 appearances for the National League South side.

The defender then returned to the Memorial Ground and went on to play eight times for the Gas in League One as they were relegated to the fourth tier.

Lucas Tomlinson

The 20-year-old midfielder has played five games for Bristol Rovers so far in his career.

He has also had loan spells away at Bath City and Torquay United over recent seasons and may well depart for a third time somewhere else.

Tom Mehew

He, like Tomlinson, has had a couple of loan stints recently and he has featured for the likes of Frome Town, Stratford Town and Bath City to get game time.