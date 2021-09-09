Rotherham United legend Lee Frecklington was no doubt a fan favourite for all Millers during his time in South Yorkshire, and is regarded as one of the club’s best players of all time.

In 186 appearances for Rotherham, Frecklington scored 33 goals and provided 14 assists.



Three years after signing for Peterborough from his boyhood club, Lincoln City, Frecklington initially joined The Millers on a loan deal at the beginning of the 2012/13 season and immediately impressed.

After a continued run of pleasing performances, it wasn’t long before the midfielder established his place in the Rotherham squad, leading to them tying him down on a permanent deal in January 2013.

Frecklington then went on and enjoyed six years with The Millers as first-team captain for the large majority of the spell and was very largely rated throughout due to his energy, determination, passion and his unique footballing ability.

Lee ended up moving back to Lincoln City in January 2018 and went on to make 49 appearances as he struggled with injuries.

He recently signed for Frickley Athletic upon the expiry of his contract.

However, his best time easily came in a Rotherham shirt – see if you can score 100% on these five quickfire questions about his time in South Yorkshire!