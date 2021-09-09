Graham Alexander is a huge fan favourite at Preston North End despite having played for North End’s rivals Burnley over 150 times.

Throughout his 24 year professional footballing career, Alexander enjoyed two different spells at Preston, playing 421 games for the Lilywhites and scoring 65 goals.

Despite playing a large amount of his football at Preston in the right-back position, Alexander had a lot of goal contributions which mainly came from his set pieces which were a trademark of Alexander throughout his long career.

Whilst also having played for Preston’s rivals Burnley, Alexander was always a fan-favourite at North End due to his quality and heart when on the Deepdale turf. Alexander has also enjoyed a relatively successful managerial career as well having spells at Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Salford City – Alexander is the current Motherwell manager.

