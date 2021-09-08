John Percy has revealed that Derby County recent charge of ‘default in transfer fee instalments’ relates to their 2019 signing of Krystian Bielik from Arsenal.

Bielik, 23, signed for Derby County in the summer of 2019.

Sky Sports reported at the time that Derby County were paying a ‘projected’ £10million for the Polish midfielder, with £7.5million of that being the initial payment.

This month, the EFL’s Embargo Reporting Service added a fifth charge to Derby County names for a ‘default in transfer fee instalments’.

The72 confirmed that Derby County were the only team in the EFL to owe transfer fee instalments after some confusion among supporters, and now Telegraph report Percy has revealed that said transfer fee instalments related to the Rams’ signing of Bielik.

He tweeted earlier today:

Fifth EFL charge – now dropped – was over a late payment to Arsenal on the Krystian Bielik transfer, which has now been resolved for this month. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 8, 2021

Bielik has suffered two serious knee injuries since joining Derby County.

The three-cap Polish international managed 20 Championship outings in his first season with the Rams but just 13 last time round.

He proved a key player for Wayne Rooney’s side before his injury at the start of the year, with his absence after marking the start of a torrid run of form which almost saw Derby County relegated into League One.

Off the field, Derby County can now press on with finalising their dispute with the EFL, with a points penalty still very possible as per Percy’s above tweet.