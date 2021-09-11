Charlton Athletic had a solid season last time out, performing well enough to finish 7th in the League One table.

This time around they have started less brilliantly and sat a lowly 19th ahead of yesterday’s match against 16th place Cheltenham Town.

That game gave them the chance to shake off their ring rust and begin their long climb up the table.

At times the Addicks looked like the away side at The Valley. They were outhustled by a busier Cheltenham Town side in the first half.

Better possession, more accuracy and more threat in front of goal saw The Robins go into the half-time break 2-0 up. This lead came courtesy of goals from Matty Blair (6′) and Taylor Perry (33′) with Blair providing the assist.

Adkins side were always going to have to chase the game in the second half, that much was clear. That chasing led to Jonathan Leko (59′) pulling a goal back for the home side to make it 2-1.

Despite both sides looking to fashion further openings, there were no further goals and Michael Duff’s Cheltenham side left London with a most welcome three points.

Here are three Charlton Athletic players whose performances let down both the fans and Nigel Adkins in the loss against Cheltenham Town.

Charlie Kirk – WhoScored rating 5.83

Left-sided midfielder Kirk was pulled at half-time by Nigel Adkins and replaced with Jonathan Leko with Leko going on to score.

During his time on the pitch, 23-year-old Kirk completed 13 of his 16 passes (81%) but didn’t have a hand in much else.

If anything, he was a positional sacrifice that Nigel Adkins made to add more threat to what was a toothless Charlton side in the first half,

Adam Matthews – WhoScored rating 5.86

Right-back Matthews saw a lot of the game’s possession (5.9%) and completed his passing (80%) at high accuracy with 39 of his 49 attempts finding their target.

However, like Charlie Kirk, Matthews was one Addick who didn’t do much more than that. None of his passes went on to provide teammates with chances.

On the defensive front, he made no tackles and no interceptions – making just three clearances over the course of the game.

Diallang Jaiyesimi – WhoScored rating 5.96

Right-sided midfielder Jaiyesimi was another Charlton Athletic man who didn’t have the best of games at The Valley.

He was replaced on 58 minutes and replaced by Conor Washington in an inspired substitution – Washington provided the assist for Jonathan Leko’s goal a minute after coming on.

Jaiyesimi left the pitch with one shot to his name, only eight completed passes and one headed contest won. His one plus point were the three tackles that he made.

Data used was derived from the Charlton Athletic vs Cheltenham Town match profile on WhoScored’s website.