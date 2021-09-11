Sheffield United were pretty much relegation fodder all last season. It was in stark contrast to the season before where they surprised many.

The Blades showed with that 9th place finish in 2019/20 what they were capable of. They couldn’t replicate that last season and they were relegated before the end of their campaign.

This season has not seen the South Yorkshire side playing at anywhere near their potential. They currently sit an uncomfortable 23rd in the table.

The return to domestic football gave them the opportunity to begin to up things right.

Home side Sheffield United started much the quicker of the two sides and were in front inside the first quarter-hour through Iliman Ndiaye (14′). Bossing early possession.

The Blades went at opponents Peterborough United but were pegged back after Jack Marriott (40′) levelled from Posh’s only shot of the half.

After the break, it was all Sheffield United in the early exchanges. They went 3-1 up with a quickfire brace through John Fleck (51′) and Ben Osborn (53′) – both assisted by the evergreen Billy Sharp.

Peterborough were simply outgunned by the Blades and another rapid duo of goals from Morgan Gibbs-White (68′) and Ndiaye (70′) started to put up a cricket score.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (79′) did pull one back for Darren Ferguson’s side but it was too little, too late for Posh. There was just enough time for Ben Osborn (90+3′) to grab his second of the afternoon as United ran out 6-2 winners.

Here are three Sheffield United players who were simply superb in the big win against a beleaguered Peterborough United outfit.

Billy Sharp – WhoScored rating 9.35

Veteran striker Sharp turned from renowned goalscorer to eager provider this afternoon with a hat-trick of assists.

He was busy up front, completing at a high rate (83%), making 25 of his 30 pass attempts. He also made three key passes that set up chances for teammates – all of which were converted into goals.

He was a thorn in Peterborough’s side all afternoon and ended the game with four shots which underlined the industrious nature of his play.

Iliman Ndiaye – WhoScored rating 9.29

21-year-old Ndiaye had a stormer of a game before he was substituted on 70 minutes. By that time the attacking midfielder had helped run Peterborough ragged.

He’d scored twice and added one assist on a display that really caught the eye. He had high accuracy (81%) and completed 26 of his 32 attempts.

The youngster really did show more than flashes of just what a threat he could be this season from The Blades.

John Fleck – WhoScored rating 9.23

Fleck scored just the one goal but his all-round game was excellent against a shellshocked Posh outfit at Bramall Lane.

His high accuracy (88%), high-volume (52 completed) passing game helped to keep Peterborough on the back foot and always chasing the game.

What was most impressive was that he laid on seven chances for The Blades with key passes as the home side simply overran Darren Ferguson’s visitors.

Data used was derived from the Sheffield United vs Peterborough United match profile on WhoScored’s website.