QPR were a side looking dead and buried at Christmas last year. Keeping faith with Mark Warburton, the Rs marched up the table to a 9th place finish.

QPR have started out in a much more positive manner this season. After just five games played, Warburton’s side sit in 3rd place and are looking good.

Yesterday’s game away at Reading gave the London side the chance to shake off the rust after the recent international break.

Warburton picked a strong side for the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium. It was QPR who controlled the lion’s share of first-half possession.

The Rs went ahead through a Michael Johnson own goal (11′). Despite dominating the shot count 11-3 in the opening 45 minutes, it was Reading who clawed one back through John Swift (35′) to make it level at the break.

Both sides went at it in the second half but it was Reading who struck first with Swift (64′) grabbing his second of the afternoon. Swift (77′) soon collected the match ball, scoring his third of the afternoon.

QPR soon clawed one back through Andre Gray (79′) which made for an entertaining last 10 minutes. Entertaining it was and QPR left it late to drag themselves level through Stefan Johansen (90+1′) with what proved to be the last goal of the game

Here are three QPR players who failed to perform for Mark Warburton’s side in this entertaining draw.

Seny Dieng – WhoScored rating 5.5

Goalkeepers are always going to kop the flak if they concede three goals, even if their side dig them out of a hole.

That’s Seny Dieng’s lot tonight in a game where QPR battled for a draw to help to avoid defeat against a decent Reading outfit.

The highly-rated Dieng was only able to make one save on a day he would likely rather forget than celebrate.

Yoann Barbet – WhoScored rating 6.15

Barbet played on the left of a back three for Mark Warburton’s QPR side and didn’t exactly cover himself with glory.

The former Brentford man completed 59 of his 66 pass attempts (89%) but only completed one tackle and two clearances.

It wasn’t the best or most convincing of performances from Frenchman Barbet. It will be one that he will want to put behind him as thoughts turn to next week’s game against Bournemouth.

Dominic Ball – WhoScored rating 6.12

Central midfielder Ball was another player who didn’t rate highly in QPR’s come-from-behind draw at Reading.

Despite high accuracy (94%) and only misplacing three of his 51 pass attempts, Ball’s distribution lacked a cutting edge.

None of his passes were able to set up teammate chances and whilst he was able to make three tackles in the midfield engine room, he was beaten on four occasions by Reading players.

Data used was derived from the Reading vs QPR match profile on WhoScored’s website.