The English Football League is pushing for a points deduction on Derby County, says John Percy.

Derby County and the EFL have been in an ongoing dispute since the start of last year.

The Rams were previously fined £100,000 for their accounting regularities and ordered to resubmit several of their annual accounts, with the EFL later deciding not to appeal the decision made by an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

Now though, Telegraph reporter Percy has tweeted to reveal that talks are ‘ongoing’ between Derby County and the EFL over an ‘agreed sanction for financial breaches’, with the EFL ‘pushing’ for a points deduction – the Rams however continue to claim that they was no wrongdoing on their part.

Percy’s tweet read:

#dcfc update: talks ongoing with the EFL over an “agreed sanction” for financial breaches. EFL pushing for points deduction (-12 & -3 suspended possible). Derby insist their accounting policy is fair, so compromise must be reached. Both sides determined to finally resolve it ASAP — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 8, 2021

Earlier today, The72 confirmed that Derby County had honoured their transfer debts. Last week it was revealed that the club had been dealt a fifth charge on the EFL’s embargo reporting service – a ‘default in transfer fee instalments’.

But this has now been removed from the list of Derby County’s EFL offences which is undoubtedly a step in the right direction for the Rams.

A points penalty however still looks very possible. Wayne Rooney’s side already have a suspended 3-point penalty for a single late payment of players and staff dating back to last season, with a potential 12-point penalty in the pipelines.

Derby currently sit in 15th-place of the Championship table after claiming six points from their opening five games – they resume their campaign with a trip to Birmingham City on Friday.