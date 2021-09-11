Birmingham City found themselves battling against relegation for most of last season. Things were looking relatively rosy ahead of last night’s Derby game as they sat 8th in the Championship table.

The recent international break is now at an end and yesterday evening’s game gave the Blues an early opportunity to break into a possible top-4 spot.

It was a tight opening to the game in the first half. Derby County bossed possession, dominated the passing game but it was Birmingham City who worked the more threatening opportunities.

They had seven shots against Derby’s two and it was one of these that saw Scott Hogan (31′) score the half’s only goal.

It was a much more even game in the second half as Derby upped the pace and looked for an equaliser. The Rams still maintained more of the ball but Birmingham weren’t sitting back and letting them have all their own way.

Birmingham fans got what they’d wanted when Troy Deeney came on (68′) and replaced Lukas Jukiewizc for his Blues debut.

Wayne Rooney’s side continued to press but it was Birmingham City who extended their lead. Jérémie Bela (81′) popped up to extend the Blues’ and send them up to 4th in the table.

Here are three Birmingham City players who impressed in last night’s victory over Derby County.

Jérémie Bela – WhoScored rating 7.64

Bela scored the goal that sealed the match for Lee Bowyer’s side. It was the first of the season for the Frenchman who continues to demonstrate his worth for the Blues’ cause.

It was a goal scored from his only shot on target from the three attempts that he got himself into position for.

It was a solid performance from Bela and one which he can carry over into the next Birmingham game against Fulham early next week.

Matija Sarkic – WhoScored rating 7.46

Former Villa stopper Sarkic was on form tonight and played a big part helping Birmingham City to a key win.

The 6ft 5″ 24-year-old made two saves last night, as well as commanding his area well. He parried away one dangerous ball and also came and collected a ball into the area under pressure.

Kristian Pedersen – WhoScored rating 7.14

Danish left-back Pedersen played on the left of a back three for Birmingham last night. He defended well and was a vital cog in a clean sheet.

The Dane made two of his three tackles and cleared one dangerous ball. He also broke up Derby County attacks with a match-leading six interceptions.

Data used was derived from the Birmingham City vs Derby County match profile on WhoScored’s website.