Pascal Kpohomouh attracted Championship interest after his release by Southampton at the end of last season.

Weston-Super-Mare ended up signing him last month after he had trials at Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City, as per their club website.

However, it has been revealed today that the youngster has left the non-league side already.

Kpohomouh, who is 19-years-old, has become a free agent again and will have to weigh up his options.

Weston-Super-Mare boss, Scott Bartlett, has said:

“We thank Pascal for his efforts at the club, he came in at short notice and helped us out.“It didn’t work out for either party as intended, so we’ve parted ways and we wish him all the best for his future career”.

Career to date

Kpohomouh started his career at local side Manchester City and progressed thought the academy ranks of the Premier League giants.

The defender then switched to Southampton and was handed a professional contract by the Saints in 2018.

He was captain of their Under-18s before rising into their Under-23s last season.

The former England youth international was released at the end of June and has had a few clubs sniffing around him afterwards.

Derby, Boro and Stoke interest

Derby, Middlesbrough and Stoke all had a look over pre-season but the second tier trio decided against swooping in for him.

Kpohomouh dropped into non-league to join Weston-Super-Mare but has departed them already.

It will be interesting to see if any Football League interest remerges again now.