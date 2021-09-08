Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens hasn’t ruled out the possibility of delving back into the free agent market, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.



Doncaster Rovers have made a poor start to the new season and lost 6-0 to Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy last night.

Wellens admitted he was more comfortable with his squad after landing ex-Leicester City and Wigan Athletic forward Joe Dodoo earlier this week.

However, yesterday’s heavy defeat could tempt the Yorkshire club into adding some more bodies into their ranks.

More needed?

Doncaster’s squad is lacking quality and they will be in trouble this season if they don’t start picking up results.

Next up for them is a tricky clash against in-form Wigan Athletic, who will be in good spirits on Saturday after a successful transfer window.

What business did Doncaster do?

Wellens was a busy man over the last few months as he prepared for his first season in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The likes of Tommy Rowe, Ro-Shaun Williams, Jordy Hiwula, Ben Close, Matt Smith, Dan Gardner, Kyle Knoyle, Ethan Galbraith, Pontus Dahlberg, Tiago Cukur and Aidan Barlow came through the door.

However, it has taken the new boys a while to gel together and the club find themselves bottom of the league after the opening month of the campaign.

No panic

Doncaster still have plenty of time to turn it around and the addition of Dodoo will give them more up top.

However, the longer their woes continue the more they could look to delve back into the free agent market.