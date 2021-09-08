Fulham prodigy Fabio Carvalho is now attracting interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to reports.

Young playmaker Fabio Carvalho has emerged as a key part of Marco Silva’s Fulham side in the early stages of the new season.

Following a promising pre-season, Carvalho has started in all five of Fulham’s Championship games so far, holding down the spot as the starting number 10.

Unsurprisingly, his performances have attracted significant interest from elsewhere and now, it has been claimed Spanish giants Real Madrid are watching over the starlet.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the La Liga titans are among side a clutch of top 10 Premier League sides in keeping tabs on Carvalho.

The Portuguese-born England youth international has cemented himself as one of the Football League’s top young stars but the Cottagers are at risk of losing him next summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

A key cog in Silva’s system

Having starred for Fulham’s U18s and U23s, Carvalho looks to have truly cemented himself as a key first-team player this season.

In his five outings, the 19-year-old has netted three goals and chipped in with one assist, starring while Fulham have gone unbeaten in their opening five games of the 2021/22 season.

With the club keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal but with interest from elsewhere growing, it will be interesting to see how Carvalho’s situation pans out over the course of the campaign.