Bristol City midfielder Ryley Towler has completed a loan move to Grimsby Town, it has been confirmed.

Despite the fact the summer transfer window has closed, Football League clubs can still do business with non-league sides.

That is exactly what Bristol City have now done, with the club confirming that young midfielder Ryley Towler has linked up with National League outfit Grimsby Town on loan.

As confirmed on the Robins’ official website, Towler has joined the Mariners for the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 19-year-old will remain with Grimsby in January after committing his long-term future to Bristol City earlier this year, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal. ]

The move presents Towler with the chance to get more senior experience under his belt, having already made four appearances for the club’s senior side.

Able to feature as a left-midfielder or central midfielder, much of Towler’s game time has come for Bristol City’s youth sides, so he will be hoping to make the most of this opportunity as he looks to forge a career in the senior game.

Grimsby test

After their relegation to the National League, Grimsby will be determined to make their way back into the Football League as soon as possible.

After three games, the club sit in 5th place in the National League, winning twice and drawing once so far.

Towler will be looking to have a good impact on proceedings at Blundell Park as manager Paul Hurst looks to rebuild under new ownership.