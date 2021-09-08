Barnsley youngsters Rudi Pache and Steve Simpson have left the club to join Danish side Esbjerg fB permanently, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this summer, Barnsley moved to send a number of their young talents on loan to Esbjerg fB to further their development.

Among the players to leave Oakwell to link up with the Danish club were Rudi Pache and Steve Simpson, with the pair joining until December 31st alongside Matty Wolfe, Jordan Helliwell and Charlie Winfield.

However, it has now been confirmed that the aforementioned Pache and Simpson have made the moves permanent.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Pache and Simpson have both ended their affiliations with the Tykes after making their way through the academy.

The statement revealing the duo’s departures adds that while they have moved on, the club will continue to monitor their development over the coming years.

Their time in Denmark so far

Bobby Hassell, Barnsley’s academy manager, states that both Pache and Simpson have impressed with the Danish first division side since arriving on loan.

19-year-old defender Pache has played four times for Esbjerg, featuring at both right-back and centre-back for Roland Vrabec’s side. As for Simpson, who can play as a striker or in attacking midfielder, he has made five outings so far, chipping in with one assist in the process.

Now, the duo will be looking to forge a career in the senior game in Denmark after making their way through Barnsley’s youth ranks.