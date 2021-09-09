Bournemouth legends quiz: 5 quickfire questions on Steve Fletcher
Steve Fletcher is an undeniable Bournemouth legend.
Fletcher, born in 1972, played for Bournemouth on two separate stints and is the club’s record appearance holder. He made a total of 725 career appearances, making 628 of those for Bournemouth, and played through a variety of different leagues in his long lasting 23-year career.
Fletcher is still at Bournemouth where he is currently assistant coach – his side currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after a solid start to the season under Scott Parker.
As well as spells at with the Cherries, Fletcher played for Hartlepool between 1990-92, Chesterfield between 2007-08, Crawley between 2008-09 and had a brief loan spell at Plymouth in 2012.
As a player Fletcher spent 19 years at the club, and has been at the club as a scout, ambassador and assistant coach over the last eight years.
See if you can score 100% on our Bournemouth legend quiz!