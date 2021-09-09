Steve Fletcher is an undeniable Bournemouth legend.

Fletcher, born in 1972, played for Bournemouth on two separate stints and is the club’s record appearance holder. He made a total of 725 career appearances, making 628 of those for Bournemouth, and played through a variety of different leagues in his long lasting 23-year career.

Fletcher is still at Bournemouth where he is currently assistant coach – his side currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after a solid start to the season under Scott Parker.

As well as spells at with the Cherries, Fletcher played for Hartlepool between 1990-92, Chesterfield between 2007-08, Crawley between 2008-09 and had a brief loan spell at Plymouth in 2012.

As a player Fletcher spent 19 years at the club, and has been at the club as a scout, ambassador and assistant coach over the last eight years.

