Reading are poised to welcome midfielder Ovie Ejaria back to action for this weekend’s clash with QPR, according to reports.

23-year-old ace Ovie Ejaria is yet to make his first appearance of the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been unavailable after returning a positive COVID-19 test, resulting in him spending time out of Veljko Paunovic’s first-team side.

However, as per the Reading Chronicle, Ejaria is poised to make his return to the side this weekend.

Ejaria is reportedly expected to make his return to the Reading side this weekend, with in-form QPR awaiting Paunovic’s men.

The London-born ace has been back in training with the Royals once more and now, he could make his first outing of the 2021/22 campaign.

A much-needed boost

Able to feature in a holding role, as a central midfielder, out on the left or in attacking midfield, Ejaria’s availability will give Paunovic more options as he looks to turn around the Royals’ fortunes.

With only three points after five games leaving them in 21st, Reading will be hoping Ejaria’s return can help them in their efforts to kick their season into action.

Paunovic has been operating with his go-to 4-2-3-1 system this season, with Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota holding down the defensive midfield spots. Jonathan Swift has started every game in the number 10 role, with three players featuring in the left-wing position so far.

Youngster Ethan Bristow, loan man Tom Dele-Bashiru and new arrival Junior Hoilett have all appeared on the left-wing in the opening five games.