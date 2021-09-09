AFC Wimbledon legend, Danny Kedwell made his last appearance for the club in 2011, but can Dons fans remember just how good he was?

In 135 appearances for the Dons, Kedwell netted 68 goals.

In his early career, Kedwell played across the non-league scene with spells at Welling United and Tonbridge Angels, but Wimbledon was the club where he had the best goal-scoring years of his career.

Signed for a club record fee in 2008, he quickly became a fan favourite. In both the 2009/10 and 2010/11 Kedwell was the top-scorer at the club with 44 goals across the two seasons.

Kedwell’s partnership with Jon Main is the most successful in the club’s history and forced AFC Wimbledon into the 2011 National League play-off final. With his final touch for Wimbledon, Kedwell slotted home a penalty which sent the Dons back to where they belong in the Football league.

See if you can get 100% on these questions about his time in SW19!