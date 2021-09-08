Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club are not planning on bringing in any free agents despite come early-season injury worries.

In the early stages of the new campaign, Millwall have had some injury struggles to deal with.

However, it seems as though the Lions are coming out the other side of their bad patch of injuries, with Gary Rowett providing an update on some players’ situations as they gear up for a return to action.

Speaking with News at Den, Rowett confirmed that Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Leonard are all back in training. He went on to add that Shaun Hutchinson are also set to return to training next week.

As a result, the Millwall boss has stated that rather than bring any free agents to The Den, the club are focusing on getting their own players fit.

Here’s what he had to say on the possibility of any free transfer signings:

“We’re focused on trying to get the players back fit that are out injured.

“If you look at our squad then we’ve got more than enough players so I don’t think at the moment that [bringing in free agents] is something for us. We want our players available and if they are available then I think we’ve got a strong squad.”

Next up for the Lions

With Rowett’s side travelling to The Hawthorns to face Valerien Ismael’s West Brom this weekend, it will be interesting to see if any recent injury worries feature for Millwall.

While the hosts sit in 2nd place with four wins and a draw from their first four games, Millwall are looking to build on their 2-1 win over Blackpool before the break.

As it stands, Millwall sit in 17th place in the Championship table, drawing two and losing two of their first four games before their victory over Neil Critchley’s side.