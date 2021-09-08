Nottingham Forest have now been linked with Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra as Chris Hughton continues his hunt for a new striker.

Both Yuma Suzuki and M’Bala Nzola are said to have turned down moves to Nottingham Forest in the latter stages of the window, while a number of other rumoured targets failed to materialise.

However, despite the fact the window has closed, Forest can still delve into the free agent market if they want another option up top.

That is exactly what they are looking to do, with reports claiming ex-Espanyol striker Facundo Ferreyra is on their radar.

Talks are reportedly underway with Ferreyra as Hughton looks to bolster his attacking options.

Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor are currently the only natural centre-forwards at the City Ground, so another option at the top of the pitch would not go amiss.

As rumours persist regarding a potential deal for the former Newcastle United and Benfica man, take a look at him in action here: