Alan Nixon says that Sheffield United are ‘close’ to a deal for Adlene Guedioura.

Guedioura, 35, has been closely linked with a move to Sheffield United this summer.

The Algerian international is a free agent following his release form Slavisa Jokanovic’s old club Al-Gharafa and after some extensive training with the club, the Blades look set to hand the midfielder a contract.

The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted early today:

Sheff U. Deal close to keep midfielder Guedioura at club for the season. Done enough in training since arrived. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 8, 2021

Guedioura’s links to Sheffield United cropped up last month. The move seemed to going through with pace after Guedioura was discovered to be in attendance at Sheffield United’s home defeat to Huddersfield Town last month, but the links went cold after that.

Yesterday though, Yorkshire Live reported that the Blades were still keen on the former Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough man, but were in no rush to sign him.

Jokanovic and his staff would’ve been running the rule over Guedioura, checking in on his fitness at the ripe old age of 35. But now Nixon’s tweet seems to all but confirm that Sheffield United are set to hand Guedioura a deal until the end of this season.