Sheffield Wednesday have a number of players in the final year of their contracts, with Massimo Luongo being one of them.

Luongo, 28, joined Sheffield Wednesday from QPR in the summer of 2019.

Since, the Australian has managed just 40 league appearances for the Owls – 27 in his first season, 12 in the last and just one this time round.

Injury has stricken his career to date but at Hillsborough, Luongo has really endured a tough spell on the sidelines – having made his long-awaited comeback this season, the midfielder is now facing another stint on the sidelines with a persistent hamstring injury.

Reports this week have revealed that the Owls are looking to tie down expiring contracts early. Luongo is just one of a handful of players who see their deals at Sheffield Wednesday expire next summer, but does he warrant a renewal?

That’ll no doubt depend on whether he can make a comeback this season and maintain some sort of fitness, after a torrid last season-and-a-half.

But we asked fans on Twitter whether Luongo does indeed warrant a new deal, and 63% said ‘no’ – see the full results below: