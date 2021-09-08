Nottingham Forest’s summer target Sandro Kulenovic has said he opted to join NK Lokomotiva as he sees it as the best move for his development.

Sandro Kulenovic was one of the many strikers on Nottingham Forest’s radar during the summer transfer window.

However, the Championship side were unable to bring in another centre-forward, leaving Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor as their go-to options at the top of the pitch.

Now, Croatian ace Kulenovic has opened up on his decision to turn down moves from abroad to join NK Lokomotiva on loan.

Speaking with Sportske Novosti, the 21-year-old said that he feels his loan move to the 1.HNL side is best for his development.

He went on to say that it is “different” when going on loan abroad, adding that he “wouldn’t go back” to Forest’s interest in the future. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“You know, it’s different when you’re a foreigner in a country on loan.

“I believe that Lokomotiva is my biggest opportunity for further football development. Yes, there were some offers for me, but this choice was the best option for me.

“I am still a Dinamo player, I have a contract for another three years.

“To be completely honest, I’ve only heard of some of my overseas offers, and an offer really came from Nottingham Forest, I know that. But I wouldn’t go back to that again.”

With Kulenovic seemingly ruling out the chance of any future move to Forest, it will be interesting to see how the young striker fares with loan club Lokomotivo.

Forest’s continued striker hunt

Having been unable to bring in another striker in the summer, Chris Hughton and co are now delving into the free agent market to look at any possible acquisitions.

Strikers Yuma Suzuki and M’Bala Nzola both turned down deadline day moves to Forest, but talks are said to have begun with free agent Facundo Ferreyra over a possible deal.