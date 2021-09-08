Blackburn Rovers youngster Jack Vale announced himself on the international stage in style, netting a hat-trick for Wales’ U21s on Tuesday night.

So far, young striker Jack Vale has only managed one senior appearance for Blackburn Rovers, while a loan spell with Rochdale saw him feature three times without scoring.

However, if his recent exploits for Wales’ U21s side are anything to go by, Tony Mowbray and Rovers could have a dangerous young striker on their hands.

The Wrexham-born ace opened the scoring after 21 minutes, tucking the ball away on his left after dispossessing Bulgaria shot-stopper Svetoslav Vutsov.

After Crewe Alexandra’s Billy Sass-Davies made it two, Blackburn prodigy netted his second of the game after 50 minutes, placing home on his right after a ball over from Brentford youngster Joe Adams.

His fine brace was then made a perfect hat-trick as he headed home a Sam Pearson cross, capping off a thoroughly successful night for Paul Bodin’s U21s and Vale.

Returning to club duties

After a thoroughly successful outing with Wales U21s, Vale’s focus will now turn back to duties with Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old has one goal in three Premier League 2 games so far and will be hoping the momentum of his strong performance on Tuesday can carry over to Rovers’ U23s.

Plenty of academy players have been given first-team shots with Mowbray’s side. Hayden Carter and Daniel Butterworth are two of the latest graduates, so it will be interesting to see if Vale can continue to impress and make his way into the first-team setup at Ewood Park.