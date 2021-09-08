Sheffield United have had a dire start to the new season, under a new manager in Slavisa Jokanovic.

Sheffield United sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after the opening five games.

They’ve claimed just two points so far and have only the one goal to their name, coming after an equally dire season in the Premier League last time round and a slow summer in the transfer market.

The Blades were limited in their signings and it seems that Jokanovic now has his back against the wall in trying to make top-six contenders out of this current Sheffield United side.

The former Fulham and Watford man has earned promotion from this division twice in the past, with both Fulham and Watford, and he’s plenty of time to turn things around this season.

Things don’t look so great as it stands – but do fans think the Serb can make promotion contenders out of Sheffield United THIS season?

We ran a Twitter poll in which 78% of fans said ‘no’ to the above question – see the full results below: