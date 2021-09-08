Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said he expects new signing Olivier Ntcham to be ready to start against Hull City this weekend.

Olivier Ntcham linked up with Swansea City in one of the Championship’s more eye-catching additions of the summer.

The former France youth international had attracted significant interest from elsewhere, but it was the Swans who managed to bring him in.

Now, following his arrival at the Swansea.com Stadium, it has been revealed that he is expected to be ready for his debut against Hull City this weekend.

Manager Russell Martin has been speaking with the club’s official website ahead of their clash with Grant McCann’s side, stating he has arrived in “incredible shape”.

He went on to add that while the club will have to be patient, he expects him to be ready for a start against Hull.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We do need to be a bit patient, but he’s arrived in incredible shape.

“There’s nothing quite like playing games and training properly; training on your own is tough, but he’s worked extremely hard to keep himself in really good shape, and that’s down to his mentality.