Charlton Athletic new boy Papa Souare has spoken for the first time since securing his move to the League One side.

Charlton Athletic have handed a one-year deal to the experienced defender.

Souare, who is 31-years-old, has been brought in after impressing on trial.

He will compete with Ben Purrington for the left-back spot and gives the Addicks more competition and back-up in their ranks.

Quotes…

Souare has told Charlton fans what to expect from him, as per their official club website:

“I’m a defender first, but you can also expect to see me running around the wing.

“With the Premier League and the international games that I have played, that gives me some experience that I can bring to the club.

“I have been training for a while so I’m ready to get going and help bring this club back to where it belongs. I’m really excited.”

Ex-Palace

Souare spent four years at Charlton’s rivals Crystal Palace from 2015 to 2019 in the Premier League.

The Senegal international moved to Selhurst Park from Lille went on to make 63 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions.

He then a left couple of years ago and has since been playing in France for Troyes.

They released him this summer and he has been a free agent over recent months.

Thoughts?

This could turn out to be a shrewd addition for Charlton and they will be pleased to have someone of his experience in and around the dressing room.