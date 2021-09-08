QPR striker Macauley Bonne has been voted Ipswich Town’s Player of the Month for August.

Bonne, 25, joined Ipswich Town on loan from QPR last month.

The striker would go on to score on his debut, coming off the bench to salvage a late point at home to Morecambe before netting twice in the 2-2 draw v MK Dons later in August.

Now, Ipswich fans have named him their Player of the Month for August:

👏 Your August 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝 winner is Macauley Bonne! Just look at his reaction 😆💙@greeneking | #itfc https://t.co/87FVh2jgHI pic.twitter.com/YwlG8fj7cn — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 8, 2021

Bonne proved himself with Leyton Orient in the National League. He scored 55 league goals across the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons to earn himself a move to newly-promoted Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2019.

He scored 11 goals in the Championship that season but the Addicks were relegated, and soon after the start of the last campaign he was snapped up by QPR.

But Bonne would play back-up to another summer signing in Lyndon Dykes, falling further down the pecking order following the January arrival of Charlie Austin.

Bonne managed just three goals in 34 Championship outings for the R’s last season with many of his appearances coming from the bench.

Since joining the Tractor Boys though, Bonne has quickly rediscovered his form and looks to have a promising season ahead of him.

Does Bonne have a future at QPR?

That could largely depend on whether QPR earn promotion this season.

Mark Warburton’s side currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table and look good to challenge for a top-six spot, though should they fail then Bonne could become a really useful player for QPR next term.

It obviously depends on whether he can continue his goal-scoring form with Ipswich Town though – they next face Bolton Wanderers in League One this weekend.