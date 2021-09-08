Peterborough United have completed the signing of ex-Huddersfield Town youngster Andrew Oluwabori.

Peterborough United have offered a contract to the winger, as announced by their official club website.

Oluwabori has earned himself a deal with the Posh after a successful trial period.

He will now link up with their Under-23s side for this season.

Quotes…

Peterborough’s academy manager, Kieran Scarff, has said:

“He has been with Huddersfield Town and during the time he was with the Terriers, Manchester City spent a period having a look at him. However, he wasn’t offered a contract by Huddersfield, so we invited him in to train with us so we can look at him and vice versa.”

New club

Oluwarbori will give the Posh’s development side more competition and depth in attack this term.

He has previously spent time on the books at fellow Championship side Huddersfield and will be eager to prove a point to the Terriers after they decided not to hand him a deal.

The youngster has been playing with Peterborough over pre-season so will already be familiar with the surroundings and his teammates.

Thoughts?

This could turn out to be a shrewd addition and he may well be a player to keep an eye out down the line.

Peterborough seem to be keeping one eye on the future with the likes of Ethan Bojang and Kobe Jae Chong also linking up with their Under-23s over recent times.

Their first-team are back in action this weekend against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane following the international break.