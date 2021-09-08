Nottingham Forest have entered talks over a deal for free agent striker Facundo Ferreyra, it has been reported.

🚨Facundo Ferreyra está en negociaciones con el Nottingham Forest de la segunda división de Inglaterra.

*️⃣Ambas partes ven con buenos ojos la oportunidad, pero el acuerdo todavía no está cerca de cerrarse.

*️⃣El "Chucky" tiene el pase en su poder. pic.twitter.com/QMpv1dqPe9 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 7, 2021

Nottingham Forest were in the market for another option at the top of the pitch in the summer transfer window, but a deal for a new striker failed to materialise.

However, despite the fact the window has closed, clubs are still free to bring in free agents if they wish.

Now, it has emerged that Forest are looking at delving into the free agent market, with talks said to be underway with Argentinian striker Facundo Ferreyra.

As per Argentinian reporter Cesar Luis Merlo, Forest and Ferreyra are in discussions over a potential deal.

It is said that both parties are open to completing the deal, but there is still work to be done before an agreement is reached.

The ones that got away

Reports have emerged detailing who Nottingham Forest tried and failed to recruit towards the tail end of the window.

Japanese striker Yuma Suzuki is said to have turned down the chance to make a move to the City Ground, while Serie A man M’Bala Nzola also rejected a possible move to the Championship club.

Ferreyra’s career to date

After starting his career in Argentina, the forward linked up with Ukranian side Shaktar Donetsk in 2013 and would go on to spend the next five years on the books there. Overall, he chipped in with 60 goals and 12 assists in 115 games for the club.

He spent the 2014/15 season on loan in the Premier League with Newcastle United, netting once and laying on two assists in eight outings.

After joining Benfica on a free transfer in 2018, Ferreyra has also gone on to feature for Espanyol, who released him this summer.