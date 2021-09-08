Derby County have settled their outstanding transfer fee instalments with the English Football League, a source has confirmed to The72.

Derby County saw a fifth charge added to their EFL ‘crime sheet’ last week, a ‘default in paying transfer fee instalments’.

Now though, that the above charge has been removed from their list of offences on the EFL website, suggesting that the Rams have settled any outstanding transfer fee instalments they owed.

A source has since confirmed to The72 that Derby County ‘are no longer on the embargo list for that particular breach’, confirming that they have indeed settled their outstanding transfer fee instalments.

The club had until the end of the month to pay said outstanding fees, but remain under transfer embargo as their dispute with the EFL rumbles on.

Confusion erupted last week after the fifth offence was revealed, with some believing that money was owed to Derby County.

However, we revealed that this was not the case, and that Derby County were the only side in the EFL with outstanding transfer fee instalments:

Just been given some clarity on the Derby County situation.#DCFC are the ONLY side in the #EFL who have failed to pay a transfer fee instalment – no other team. Their newest offence 'default in paying transfer fee instalments' refers to their own missing payments.#dcfcfans — Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72) September 4, 2021

Today’s revelation is certainly a step in the right direction for Derby County, but there remains many more steps before they can settle this EFL dispute and potentially a lot of heartbreak yet to come their way.

Wayne Rooney’s side resume their Championship campaign against Birmingham City on Friday night.